The Millington Zaxby’s located at 8537 Highway 51 North will be opening next month under the leadership of Jeremy Gattie.

Zaxby’s will be conducting interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting Monday Feb. 27 until Friday March 3. The time frame will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, e-mail Jennifer@tag-cpa.com