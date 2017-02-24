Categorized | Sports

Lady Cougars advance to Region 7-3A Semifinals

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Girls Ali Gover defense Girls Andreana Wrister Girls Gabby Crawford in lane Girls Gabby Crawford Girls Steve PoindexterFor a moment it appeared the First Round Region 7-3A Girls Basketball Tournament contest would be smooth sailing for the No. 1 seeded Munford Lady Cougars.

The Lady Cougars jumped ahead 10-0 in the first quarter Friday night in the Munford Gymnasium ahead of the No. 4 seeded Cordova Lady Wolves. But a pair of baskets before the conclusion of the opening period helped the Lady Wolves trim the deficit in half.

Munford’s 10-5 advantage was cut to 10-8 early in the fourth quarter. That was as close as Cordova would get the entire contest. The Lady Cougars were able to prevail 40-28 to advance to the Region 7-3A Semifinals to hosted at Brighton High School Monday night at 6 p.m.

The Lady Wolves, of District 14-3A, had their 2016-17 season come to an end in Munford. Led by senior Andreana Wrister Cordova went down fighting. Wrister led the Lady Wolves with 9 points

The Lady Cougars were paced by All-District 13-3A guard Johnna Jones with 16 points. Her teammate Gabby Crawford added 14 points in the victory.

It was the combination of Jones and Crawford making 4 of 5 free throws that made the score 14-8 in the second quarter.

After Lady Cougar Kennisha Mason hit a three pointer, Munford was ahead 17-10. Cordova only trailed 17-14 at the break.

It was Jones and Crawford that helped Munford keep a little separation throughout the third quarter. Munford led 26-18 heading into the final quarter.

Crawford was the standout scoring in the post, making a pair of foul shots and hitting a put-back bucket in the fourth. Crawford located a couple of teammates for buckets including Jones on a fast break.

Munford will take on Hardin County Monday night. The Lady Tigers advanced after a 38-28 win over the Bartlett Lady Panthers Friday night.

The rest of the Region 7-3A Girls Basketball Tournament will take place at Brighton High School starting Monday night.

