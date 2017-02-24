MCHS announced Class of 2017 Hall of Fame/Top 10

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Central High School Guidance Office staff transformed the lobby area into a portion of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory this afternoon.

Earlier in the school day, several MCHS seniors were given a “Golden Ticket” to appear in Room 201 around 1 p.m. Those students parents, family and friends were invited to the campus for the unveiling of the Class of 2017 Hall of Fame and Top 10.

MCHS Principal Dr. Clint Durley and other administrators were on hand along side Millington Municipal Schools Superintendent Dr. David Roper for the announcement of the Hall of Fame and Top 10.

The members of the MCHS 2017 Hall of Fame are Cameron “Thor” Walker, Chance Taylor, Sam Stanifer, Marquisha Sanders, Caleigh Ledgerwood, D’Monte Kemp, Camila Irizarry, Angela Healy, Jacob Harrold and Tyler Denson.

MCHS Class of 2017 Top 10 students are 10. Kiara Bankhead 9. Camila Irizarry 8. Kasey Williamson 7. Amy Harrison 6. Christopher Sweat 5. Keiana Fields 4. Drew Fitzgerald 3. Marquisha Sanders (Salutatorian) Taylor Dickerson (Valedictorian) Elizabeth Germany.