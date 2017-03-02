April Happenings include Job Fair and Citywide Cleanup

April 11

Millington Job & Education Fair presented by Millington Area Chamber of Commerce and Memphis College Consortium will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crosspointe Baptist Church 8850 Highway 51 North in Millington. Come ready to meet potential employers and discover continuing education opportunities. Resumes are appreciated but not mandatory. Some of the participants are hiring now. For more information, visit www.millingtonchamber.com

April 22

The annual Millington Citywide Cleanup is scheduled for Earth Day 2017 (April 22) at 8 a.m. in Aycock Park. There are volunteer opportunities available especially for area high school students. It will count as 4 volunteer hours. For more information, call Tom Mashour at 337-0046.