Board accepts two grants to purchase bullet-proof vests

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously adopted separate resolutions to accept two grants to purchase bullet-proof vests for the police department.

Board members took the actions during their Feb. 13 regular monthly meeting.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance in the U.S. Department of Justice provides grants to local law enforcement agencies to assist in acquiring “much-needed” equipment.

And the Memphis 100 Club was chartered in 1956 as a support organization to provide grants for purchase of equipment “necessary and vital” in the operation of police and fire departments in Memphis and Shelby County.

The first resolution, adopted on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry, states that the Millington Police Department has received a $7,080 grant to purchase 24 “armored” vests that comply with National Institute of Justice standards for bullet- and puncture-resistance.

The second resolution, adopted on a motion offered by Alderman Bethany Huffman and seconded by Lowry, states that the police department has also received a $2,500 grant from the Memphis 100 Club to assist in acquiring the vests.

During discussion shortly before the votes, City Finance Director John Trusty said the two grants “collectively” provide approximately 61 percent of the cost to replace outdated vests that are currently being used by the city’s police officers.

“Those vests have an expiration date,” he noted. “Basically, we have vests that have expired and some that are nearing expiration.”

Although the average cost of a vest is $650, Trusty said the city’s cost “after the grants” will be $250 each.

“There will be some required city funding,” he acknowledged, “and that’s in the police department budget.”