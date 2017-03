One For The Team

Show your team spirit by joining the fundraiser to support Millington Central High School Trojan Wrestling. Come in to the Chipotle at 5865 Poplar Ave Suite 104 in Memphis on Wednesday, March 15 between 5 and 9 p.m. Bring in the flyer , show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Millington Central High School Trojan Wrestling.