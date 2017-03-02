Exchange Club learns facts behind sex trafficking

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Reach-Rescue-Redeem (R3) representative Amy Echols recently spoke the Millington Exchange Club at Old Timers Restaurant. During the regular meeting of the Exchange Club, Echols discussed to the members about R3 and it’s purpose of fighting sex trafficking to girls and boys particularly in America and the Mid-South.

The R3 Movement partners with other organizations like Advocates for Freedom, Orphan Secure, The Polaris Project, 51 South Foundation, EMI and Called2resuce to end trafficking, advocate for legal and cultural change, effectively house and rehabilitate survivors and make changes in the heart of our community.

Sex trafficking is described as a form of modern slavery that exists throughout the United States and globally. Sex traffickers use violence, threats, lies, debt bondage, and other forms of coercion to force women, men and children to engage in commercial sex against their will. Under federal law, any minor under the age of 18 years induced into commercial sex is a victim of sex trafficking—regardless of whether or not the trafficker used force, fraud, or coercion.

Sex traffickers may lure their victims with the false promise of a high-paying job. Others promise a romantic relationship, where they first establish an initial period of false love and feigned affection. During this period they offer gifts, compliments, and sexual and physical intimacy, while making elaborate promises of a better life, fast money, and future luxuries. However, the trafficker eventually employs a variety of control tactics, including physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault, confiscation of identification and money, isolation from friends and family, and even renaming victims.

For more information, visit www.R3themovement.org