On Feb. 13, Brighton High School and the Brighton Cardinal Basketball program honored junior guard Taelyr Gatlin with a 1,000-point basketball prior to a game in the Brighton Gymnasium. Gatlin reached the milestone Friday night with 14 points at Hardin County. Gatlin is the third Cardinal to have 1,000 points in his career. Gatlin was presented the honorary basketball by his Head Coach/father Stan Gatlin.