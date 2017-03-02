Star Staff Reports

2017 is a year to commemorate the Military of the United States.

From the 155th Anniversary of the Civil War to the 75th Anniversary of World War II, it is a time for reflection. It is a time to look back, remember where the United States has been and to honor our fallen and acting Military. On March 4 -5, the Mid-South Military History & Civil War Show will pay tribute to our Military during the 50th edition of this event.

Observe our Heritage with some of the best Military dealers and collectors from across our country. We will have relics, personal artifacts, books, guns, re-enactors, military vehicles, cannons and period dress from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and modern day conflicts. You will have the opportunity to Buy, Sell or Trade with dealers.

See, touch, feel and hear the story behind the relics and personal effects on display. Hear and watch as cannon fire rings through the air each and every hour during the show in honor of all of our fallen heroes. We will also pay tribute to our veterans and those men and women who continue to serve in order to preserve and protect our freedoms.

Our “Lecture Series” will be one of the highlights of the weekend. Some of the best known Authors and Historians telling their stories will be presenting our lecture series and bringing our history to life.

The Mid-South Military History & Civil War Show is the South’s oldest Military History Show. It is a hands on, high quality militaria collectible show and social event celebrating our country’s Military and American Heritage. Join us in celebrating our country’s Military history at the 50th show, March 4–5.

Show Schedule

Admission to show is $10 a person, children 12 and under are free and all Veterans and Military free with Military ID.