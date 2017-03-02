Minnesota fugitive found in Millington

Star Staff Reports

On Saturday, David William Hicks of Minnesota was located and arrested without incident by U.S. Fugitive Apprehension Bail Enforcement Investigators at an address on the 6900 Block of Cades Brook Drive in Millington.

On Saturday, Bail Investigators conducted a surveillance exercise in Millington, and observed Hicks at a residence on Cades Brook Drive. Hicks was subsequently approached, and initially resisted during the apprehension process, but was quickly taken into custody with no injuries to any of the individuals involved, including Hicks.

Hicks was transported, by U.S. Fugitive Apprehension Agents to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bail, pending an appearance before the Court.

On or about September 19, 2016, Hickes failed to appear in the Dakota County District Court in Hastings, Minnesota on state charges for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd degree involving a mentally impaired or helpless victim. Hicks’ whereabouts were unknown at that time and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Eagan Police Department in 2016.

U.S. Fugitive Apprehension is a Bail Enforcement Agency which operates in the State of Minnesota and contracts to surety agencies that insure defendant’s appearance by issuance of surety bonds. US Fugitive Apprehension combine the efforts of private, local, state, and federal agencies to locate and arrest fugitives wanted in the State of Minnesota, and make defendant’s available for prosecution in District Court.

Additional information about U.S. Fugitive Apprehension can be found at www.arrestteam.us