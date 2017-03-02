Public Safety March 2, 2017

City Court Reports

February 14, 2017

Fines

Burdell Akins – 5046 Village Woods Drive, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Crystal L Brenner – 490 Garland Detroit Road, Burlison, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Bradley C Casey – 5029 Easley, Millington, underage drinking, $350 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost

Julia Flowers – 4842 Forbess Lane, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost

Jennifer Nicole Franklin – 4375 US Highway 51 North, Horn Lake, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Cadarrius Garther – 8751 Wilkinsville Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost

Ryan A Goforth – 6792 Kentbrook Drive, Horn Lake, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Gabrielle Harris – 4045 Drowsy Lane, Memphis, leaving scene of accident/property, $500 fine plus cost, following too close, $50 fine plus cost

Verqueshia S Hayes – 3106 Woodhills Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Elcardo T Moore – 3157 Comer Street, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost

Tanika R Newbern – 4833 Northend Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, following to close, $50 fine plus cost

Kionn J Rodgers – 4909 Saratoga, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost

Levi Curtis Shelton – 1577 Crigger Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $%0 fine plus cost

Shelly R Wilson – 4945 Navy Road, Millington, theft of property under $1000, $350 fine plus cost

Hearing waiver bind over

Darius D Ayers – 8226 Quito Road, Millington, aggravated burglary

Curtis A Hoffert – 6948 Northknoll Avenue, Millington, DUI-2nd offense

Zachary B Miller – 7702 Arapaho, Millington, fraud use credit/debit card under $500

Wengui Ni – 5017 Bubbling Creek Lane – Millington, assault

Sentences

Dean E Wood – 2320 James Road, Memphis, previous petition to revoke probation, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation

Dean E Wood – 2320 James Road, Memphis, theft of property under $500, 11 months 29 days unsupervised probation, theft of property under $500, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, theft of property under $500, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation

Arrests

Feb. 14 – 21 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 39 year old Bartlett female charged with failure to appear

Feb. 15 – 30 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles, compliance with financial responsibility law required; 26 year old Memphis male charged with kidnapping, domestic assault; 31 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 35 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication

Feb. 16 – 28 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 22 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 37 year old Yellville male charged with aggravated assault

Feb. 18 – 23 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 35 year old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant; 18 year old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear

Feb. 19 – 29 year old Millington female charged with disorderly conduct, compliance with financial responsibility law required, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search, speed limit violation

Feb. 20 – 44 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear; 55 year old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 18 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication, possession or consumption of alcohol by persons under 21 years of age, vandalism $500 or less

Feb. 21 – 39 year old Memphis male charged with criminal trespass disorderly conduct, evading arrest, public intoxication

Feb. 22 – 43 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more

Feb. 23 – 25 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

Fire Reports

Other fire

Feb. 12 – 7949 Martha Street

Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire

Feb. 18 – 3655 Lucy Road

Other outside rubbish fire

Feb. 14 – U.S. Highway 14 and Paul Barrett Parkway

Feb. 16 – 7086 U.S. Highway 51 North

Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

Feb. 14 – 7794 Rockford Street

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Feb. 13 – 7850 U. S. Highway 51 North

Feb. 16 – Shelby Road and U.S. Highway 51 North

Feb. 17 – 8222 U.S. Highway 51 North

Emergency medical assistance

Feb. 12 – 6000 block of Arapaho Street; 8000 block of Bobo Lane; 4000 block of Colorday Cove

Feb. 13 – 4000 block of Hallbrook Street

Feb. 15 – 4000 block of Saratoga Avenue; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 6000 block of Memphis Avenue; 6000 block of Chase Road; 7000 block of Church Street; 3000 block of West Union Road

Feb. 16 – 7000 block of Sweet Bark Road; 4000 block of Montgomery; 3000 block of Chambers Road; 5000 block of Bilrae Circle North

Feb. 17 – 4000 block of Bilrae North; 7000 block of Sheila Street; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Doris Circle

Feb. 18 – 7000 block of Church Street