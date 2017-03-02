Public Safety March 2, 2017

Posted on March 2, 2017.
City Court Reports
February 14, 2017
Fines
Burdell Akins – 5046 Village Woods Drive, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Crystal L Brenner – 490 Garland Detroit Road, Burlison, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Bradley C Casey – 5029 Easley, Millington, underage drinking, $350 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost
Julia Flowers – 4842 Forbess Lane, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost
Jennifer Nicole Franklin – 4375 US Highway 51 North, Horn Lake, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Cadarrius Garther – 8751 Wilkinsville Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost
Ryan A Goforth – 6792 Kentbrook Drive, Horn Lake, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Gabrielle Harris – 4045 Drowsy Lane, Memphis, leaving scene of accident/property, $500 fine plus cost, following too close, $50 fine plus cost
Verqueshia S Hayes – 3106 Woodhills Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Elcardo T Moore – 3157 Comer Street, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Tanika R Newbern – 4833 Northend Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, following to close, $50 fine plus cost
Kionn J Rodgers – 4909 Saratoga, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost
Levi Curtis Shelton – 1577 Crigger Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $%0 fine plus cost
Shelly R Wilson – 4945 Navy Road, Millington, theft of property under $1000, $350 fine plus cost
Hearing waiver bind over
Darius D Ayers – 8226 Quito Road, Millington, aggravated burglary
Curtis A Hoffert – 6948 Northknoll Avenue, Millington, DUI-2nd offense
Zachary B Miller – 7702 Arapaho, Millington, fraud use credit/debit card under $500
Wengui Ni – 5017 Bubbling Creek Lane – Millington, assault
Sentences
Dean E Wood – 2320 James Road, Memphis, previous petition to revoke probation, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation
Dean E Wood – 2320 James Road, Memphis, theft of property under $500, 11 months 29 days unsupervised probation, theft of property under $500, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, theft of property under $500, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation
Arrests
Feb. 14 – 21 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 39 year old Bartlett female charged with failure to appear
Feb. 15 – 30 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles, compliance with financial responsibility law required; 26 year old Memphis male charged with kidnapping, domestic assault; 31 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 35 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication
Feb. 16 – 28 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 22 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 37 year old Yellville male charged with aggravated assault
Feb. 18 – 23 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 35 year old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant; 18 year old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear
Feb. 19 – 29 year old Millington female charged with disorderly conduct, compliance with financial responsibility law required, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search, speed limit violation
Feb. 20 – 44 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear; 55 year old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 18 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication, possession or consumption of alcohol by persons under 21 years of age, vandalism $500 or less
Feb. 21 – 39 year old Memphis male charged with criminal trespass disorderly conduct, evading arrest, public intoxication
Feb. 22 – 43 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more
Feb. 23 – 25 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault
Fire Reports
Other fire
Feb. 12 – 7949 Martha Street
Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire
Feb. 18 – 3655 Lucy Road
Other outside rubbish fire
Feb. 14 – U.S. Highway 14 and Paul Barrett Parkway
Feb. 16 – 7086 U.S. Highway 51 North
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
Feb. 14 – 7794 Rockford Street
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Feb. 13 – 7850 U. S. Highway 51 North
Feb. 16 – Shelby Road and U.S. Highway 51 North
Feb. 17 – 8222 U.S. Highway 51 North
Emergency medical assistance
Feb. 12 – 6000 block of Arapaho Street; 8000 block of Bobo Lane; 4000 block of Colorday Cove
Feb. 13 – 4000 block of Hallbrook Street
Feb. 15 – 4000 block of Saratoga Avenue; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 6000 block of Memphis Avenue; 6000 block of Chase Road; 7000 block of Church Street; 3000 block of West Union Road
Feb. 16 – 7000 block of Sweet Bark Road; 4000 block of Montgomery; 3000 block of Chambers Road; 5000 block of Bilrae Circle North
Feb. 17 – 4000 block of Bilrae North; 7000 block of Sheila Street; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Doris Circle
Feb. 18 – 7000 block of Church Street
