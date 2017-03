Star Staff Reports

Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division will close all east and west bound travel lanes on I-40 between Sycamore View Road and the I-40 flyover/Sam Cooper interchange on Sunday, March 5 beginning at 6 a.m.

This closure is necessary to perform maintenance on our existing overhead wireline crossing. The rolling road block will begin at 6 a.m., and should be completed within 30 minutes.