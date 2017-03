Road Name: Brunswick Road

Between Jack Bond Road and Old Brownsville Road

Will be CLOSED for railroad track maintenance

Beginning Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 15

Description:

Brunswick Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately 3 days for maintenance of the railroad crossing, weather permitting. During this time Highway 14 (Austin-Peay) and State Route 385 will be designated as detour routes. Please plan accordingly.