Millington officer arrested in Oakland; Walker receives probation

Star Staff Reports

MEMPHIS — Back on February 16, 2014, the body of 7-week old baby Aniston was found in Millington in a ditch at Singleton Parkway south of Highway 385.

Her mother Andrea Walker was indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse or aggravated child neglect or endangerment; aggravated child abuse involving neglect or endangerment of a child under age eight and aggravated child abuse and abuse of a corpse.

Walker was supposed to stand trial Monday but took a plea deal instead. She won’t have to serve any prison time receiving four years of supervised probation.

Three years ago Walker’s daughter Aniston came up missing in January. Walker said she left her 7-week-old daughter home alone with her 3-year-old son as she took another child to school. She reported Aniston missing when she came home.

The little girl was then found dead a month later, face down in a ditch on Singleton Parkway. Walker pleaded guilty this week to reckless homicide and will be on probation for four years.

The defense said they think someone else killed Aniston, and had this case gone to trial, they would have named names. They wouldn’t elaborate on who they think killed Aniston.

IN OTHER NEWS

OAKLAND — Millington police officer William “Robert” Redditt has been accused of threatening a man’s life at a tow shop in Oakland.

Redditt has been suspended without pay following an incident at Earl’s Garage in Oakland Monday morning.

According to employees, Redditt couldn’t figure out how to open the front door when he brought his truck in to get it fixed. That’s when he reportedly became irate, threatened an employee and said he would blow them up.

Then moments later, Redditt reportedly reached into his truck like he was grabbing a weapon. Shop employees then called the police.

Redditt was arrested for aggravated assault, but hours later, the charge was bumped down to simple assault.

Along with being a Millington Police officer, Redditt is a member of the Fayette County School Board and even ran for mayor of Oakland recently.