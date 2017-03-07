NEWS ALERT: Fast Pace Urgent Care building up, Dunham’s Sport to open in late April

Star Staff Reports

What’s being constructed across the street from Admiralty Suites & Inn?

The sign in front of the construction reads Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic is coming to 8188 Highway 51 North.

Fast Pace Urgent Care is home to 43 health clinics located throughout the Volunteer State. The closest one now to Millington is in Covington located at 1618 Highway 51.

Fast Pace Clinics are open 7 days a week. Fast Pace Urgent Care has the physicians and immediate health care needs of the family. Fast Pace features physical exams and diagnostic tests to treating everything from acute fractures and the common cold.

IN OTHER NEWS

The Millington Star has learned Dunham’s Sports is planning to open April 20 in the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

Dunham’s Sports is a regional sporting goods superstore chain owned by Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation with stores located in the Midwest and Southeast. The chain specializes in athletic equipment, clothing, guns, and other sports-related items. The chain has more than 200 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, the Michigan-based corporation has grown over the years to over 200 stores in 20 states nationwide.