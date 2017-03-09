All Sides Covered

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Friday night Millington’s Playhouse 51 presented the worldwide debut of Both Sides by Howard Pries, a local award-winning playwright.

The cast featured Shannon Elsea (Andrew Mitchell), Dana Terle (Angela), Whitney Blake Bogus (Susan Meyers), Kay Knight Bridgewater (Margaret Mitchell) and Paul Webb (“Military” Frank Stinson).

The two-act performance delighted the opening night crowd. The energy of Elsea as Andrew Mitchell sets the tempo for this comedy. He blends physical comedy with well-timed one liners illustrating a man in a mid-life crisis.

His “better half” Angela is brought to life by Terle. She is witty and delivers her laughter with a smoothness proving she is the feminine side of Andrew.

The show is stolen by Andrew’s mother Margaret. Bridgewater channels her inner Golden Girls Sophia Petrillo and Blanche Devereaux delivering a sassy comic performance.

Andrew’s love interest is Susan portrayed by Bogus. She is lovable and they type of character you root for. Susan is the refreshing referee for all the crazy characters around her.

The unexpected star of the show is “Military Frank.” Is he crazy? Is he still involved in a war? Is he the world’s drill sergeant? Whatever the answer is, Frank played by Webb commands attention and laughter.

There is still time to check out the second weekend of Both Sides at the Millington Harvell Civic Center located at 8077 Wilkinsville Road. The play will be performed this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Then it runs again March 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.playhouse51.com or call 872-7170.