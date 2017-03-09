BREAKING NEWS: Man suffers gunshot wound to head inside Top Brass

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

A Memphis man was airlifted to Regional One this afternoon around 3 p.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the head at the Top Brass in Millington.

First Responders from the Millington Fire Department located at 4836 Navy Road rushed over to the firing range located at 4788 Navy Road, a few hundred feet away.

“He was inside Top Brass at one of the shooting ranges, alone,” Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves said. “He was the only one inside the Top Brass at the time. The patient suffered a single .40 caliber gunshot wound to the head.

“Right now we don’t know how that occurred,” he continued. “Right now we don’t think there was any criminal intent as regard to his injury. The patient was transported by Hospital Wing to Regional One in extremely critical condition. He’s at the MED right now receiving treatment.”

The emergency units were called around 2:34 p.m. about a subject having a wound to the head. The victim is a 22-year-old Black man living in Memphis.

“Our investigators are right on the scene looking at it,” Graves said. “There were four workers inside of Top Brass at the time. They’re in there talking to them and processing the scene right now. We’re not investigating this as an criminal intent or anything like that. The subject was alone.

“We don’t know if it was suicide or accidental discharge,” he added. “It’s too early to tell in the investigation.”

Graves said Millington Police will check Top Brass’ sign-in records to see how long the subject was there and to narrow down his address in Memphis.