Burkes celebrates Grand Opening

Posted on March 9, 2017.
Burkes Grand Opening
Photo By Whitney Fisher
The staff of Burkes Outlet celebrated it’s recent opening in the Shoppes of Millington Farms Thursday morning with the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce. Burkes officially opened Feb. 25. Last week city officials came out to welcome Burkes to town as the business handed out several gift cards to customers. Burkes is located at 8540 Highway 51 North in Millington. For more information and hours, call 873-0807.
The latest opening in the Shoppes of Millington Farms was Burkes Outlet on Feb. 25. The retail chain had a celebration recently with the city of Millington.
Recent Comments