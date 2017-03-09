Millington Businesses To Sponsor 35th Memphis in May Triathlon and Sports Expo at Edmund Orgill Park

Star Staff Reports

P.R. Event Management is pleased to announce that two Millington businesses are on board to sponsor the 35th Annual Memphis in May Triathlon & Sports Expo at Edmund Orgill Park in Millington on May 19-21. The Millington Chamber of Commerce and Homer Skelton Ford and Homer Skelton Jeep of Millington are lending their support to this year’s event.

One of the oldest continuous running triathlon events in the United States – The 35th Annual Memphis in May Olympic Triathlon and Sprint Triathlon − returns to Edmund Orgill Park for the third consecutive year under the direction of Pam Routh and Wyndell Robertson, co-founders of P.R. Event Management, LLC, and members of the Millington Chamber of Commerce. Routh and Robertson are veteran race directors who have been involved with the Memphis in May Triathlon since the late 1980s. Under their direction, the MIM Olympic Triathlon won USA Triathlon Race of the Year in 1997.

“This event couldn’t happen without our sponsors or the great support we receive from the Millington community,” said Routh. “We are thrilled to have Homer Skelton return as a sponsor again this year and we are delighted that the Millington Chamber has also agreed to support us. Their sponsorships, along with assistance from the City of Millington, Shelby County Conservation Board, Millington Police Department, the Millington Naval Air Station Moral, Welfare and Recreation Department and the Shelby County Sheriff Department, are sure to make this year’s event successful for all.”

If your business is interested in a sponsorship this year, it’s not too late. P.R. Event Management is still accepting applications for sponsorships. Additionally, the event relies on hundreds of volunteers over the three-day weekend. Volunteers receive a T-shirt and wrist band for the hospitality tent for food and beverages. Community groups are also invited to volunteer and assist with registration, packet pick up, water stops and other race activities.

For information on sponsorships, to be a Sports Expo vendor or to volunteer, visit pr-eventmanagement.net or contact Pam Routh at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.