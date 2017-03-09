MMS accepting application for 2017 Pre-K program

Star Staff Reports

Millington Municipal Schools is now accepting applications for Pre-K for EA Harrold Elementary (873-8165) and Millington Elementary (873-8439).

Parents and guardians will need two proofs of residence…

*Valid driver’s license or state-issued ID

*Current Memphis Light Gas and Water bill

*Lease/rental agreement/ Military housing letter

*Public assistance/government benefits form

*Real estate tax receipt

*Municipal water bill

*Mortgage statement or deed

In addition all of the following…

*W-2 or 3 most recent pay stubs

*Certified Birth Certificate (mother’s copy not accepted) age 4 on or before August 15, 2016

*Child’s social security card

*Proof of current physical and immunization record on the Tennessee School Form

Completion of application does not guarantee acceptance into the program

Visit the website for up to date information regarding screening dates and additional registration information http://bit.ly/MMSDPK