Public Safety March 9, 2017

Posted on March 9, 2017.
City Court Reports
February 21, 2017
Fines
Gregory M Bryant – 3412 Captain, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Marvin L Dear – 6141 Broad Meadows, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Cody L Elliott – 4345 Highway 195, Somerville, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost
Peggi K Fergerson – 4584 Wampum Road, Millington, possession of controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost
Walter Fitts – 6225 Division Lane, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Tony D Fitz – 4860 Bill Knight Road, Millington, theft of property under $500, $250 fine plus cost
Kelan B Holland – 51 Curt Street, Drummonds, disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus cost
Alfred D Hurd – 416 Tipton Street, Tiptonville, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Quintavius Patton – 8036 Waterford Circle, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Zachary A Taube – 621 Sterling Ridge Drive, Atoka, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Darrin L Trent – 6603 Cross Oak Cove, Memphis, no driver’s license on person $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $25 fine no cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost
Jeremey S Vo – 6550 Walsh Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, lights required/non motorized vehicle, $50 fine plus cost
Tequilla R White – 7767 Bill Knight Court, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Branson R Williams – 3414 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Brandon R Williams – 3414 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Fire Reports
Passenger vehicle fire
Feb. 21 – 7626 Raleigh-Millington Road
Grass fire
Feb. 19 – 6607 Southworth
Feb. 23 – U.S. Highway 14 and Paul Barrett Parkway
Carbon monoxide incident
Feb. 19 – 5090 Copper Creek Boulevard
Animal rescue
Feb. 23 – 8039 U.S. Highway 51 Noeth
Bomb scare-no bomb
Feb. 21 – 8490 U.S. Highway 51 North
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Feb. 22 – 7980 U S Highway 51 Northilkinsville Road and Walker
Motor vehicle accident without injuries
Feb. 22 – Wilkinsville Road and Walker
Feb. 23 – Singleton Parkway and Paul Barrett Parkway
Emergency medical assistance
Feb. 19 – 4000 block of Siglar Lane; 7000 block of Kiowa Street; 4000 block of Ketta Lane
Feb. 20 – 7000 block of Kiowa Street; 8000 block of U S Highway 51 North; U S Highway 51 North and Micro Drive
Feb. 21 – 8000 block of Wells Road; 5000 block of Easley Street; 6000 block of Richard Wilson Drive; 5000 block of Wind Brook; 7000 block of Hickory Meadow Road; 7000 block of Baker Street
Feb. 22 – 7000 block of Juana Drive; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of Baker Street; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 8000 block of U S Highway 51 North; 7000 block Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Bennett Wood Drive
Feb. 23 – 7000 block of Sheila Street; 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road; 4000 block of Buford
Feb. 24 – 8000 block of U S Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 7000 block Harrold Cove
Feb. 25 – 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 4000 block of Terrell Lane; 6000 block of Chase Road
Arrests
Feb. 23 – 53 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 24 year old Millington female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, multiple beam road lighting equipment; 44 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault
Feb. 25 – 52 year old Bartlett male charged with failure to appear, theft of property $500 or more; 35 year old Munford male charged with reckless driving, accidents involving damage to vehicle; 45 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less
Feb. 26 – 29 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, open law container law, reckless driving, speed limit violation, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood; 30 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, aggravated arson; 49 year old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving
Feb. 27 – 43 year old Atoka male charged with disorderly conduct; 28 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, theft of property $500 or less; 42 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault
Feb. 28 – 25 year old Millington male charged with aggravated arson
March 1 – 20 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 39 year old Millington male charged with stalking, harassment; 26 year old Millington female charged with failure to appear
