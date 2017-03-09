Public Safety March 9, 2017

City Court Reports

February 21, 2017

Fines

Gregory M Bryant – 3412 Captain, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Marvin L Dear – 6141 Broad Meadows, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost

Cody L Elliott – 4345 Highway 195, Somerville, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost

Peggi K Fergerson – 4584 Wampum Road, Millington, possession of controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost

Walter Fitts – 6225 Division Lane, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Tony D Fitz – 4860 Bill Knight Road, Millington, theft of property under $500, $250 fine plus cost

Kelan B Holland – 51 Curt Street, Drummonds, disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus cost

Alfred D Hurd – 416 Tipton Street, Tiptonville, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Quintavius Patton – 8036 Waterford Circle, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Zachary A Taube – 621 Sterling Ridge Drive, Atoka, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost

Darrin L Trent – 6603 Cross Oak Cove, Memphis, no driver’s license on person $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $25 fine no cost, improper lights-general, $50 fine plus cost

Jeremey S Vo – 6550 Walsh Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, lights required/non motorized vehicle, $50 fine plus cost

Tequilla R White – 7767 Bill Knight Court, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Branson R Williams – 3414 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Brandon R Williams – 3414 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Fire Reports

Passenger vehicle fire

Feb. 21 – 7626 Raleigh-Millington Road

Grass fire

Feb. 19 – 6607 Southworth

Feb. 23 – U.S. Highway 14 and Paul Barrett Parkway

Carbon monoxide incident

Feb. 19 – 5090 Copper Creek Boulevard

Animal rescue

Feb. 23 – 8039 U.S. Highway 51 Noeth

Bomb scare-no bomb

Feb. 21 – 8490 U.S. Highway 51 North

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Feb. 22 – 7980 U S Highway 51 Northilkinsville Road and Walker

Motor vehicle accident without injuries

Feb. 22 – Wilkinsville Road and Walker

Feb. 23 – Singleton Parkway and Paul Barrett Parkway

Emergency medical assistance

Feb. 19 – 4000 block of Siglar Lane; 7000 block of Kiowa Street; 4000 block of Ketta Lane

Feb. 20 – 7000 block of Kiowa Street; 8000 block of U S Highway 51 North; U S Highway 51 North and Micro Drive

Feb. 21 – 8000 block of Wells Road; 5000 block of Easley Street; 6000 block of Richard Wilson Drive; 5000 block of Wind Brook; 7000 block of Hickory Meadow Road; 7000 block of Baker Street

Feb. 22 – 7000 block of Juana Drive; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of Baker Street; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 8000 block of U S Highway 51 North; 7000 block Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Bennett Wood Drive

Feb. 23 – 7000 block of Sheila Street; 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road; 4000 block of Buford

Feb. 24 – 8000 block of U S Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 7000 block Harrold Cove

Feb. 25 – 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 4000 block of Terrell Lane; 6000 block of Chase Road

Arrests

Feb. 23 – 53 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 24 year old Millington female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, multiple beam road lighting equipment; 44 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault

Feb. 25 – 52 year old Bartlett male charged with failure to appear, theft of property $500 or more; 35 year old Munford male charged with reckless driving, accidents involving damage to vehicle; 45 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less

Feb. 26 – 29 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, open law container law, reckless driving, speed limit violation, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood; 30 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, aggravated arson; 49 year old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving

Feb. 27 – 43 year old Atoka male charged with disorderly conduct; 28 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, theft of property $500 or less; 42 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault

Feb. 28 – 25 year old Millington male charged with aggravated arson

March 1 – 20 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 39 year old Millington male charged with stalking, harassment; 26 year old Millington female charged with failure to appear