Spring Forward and Check Your Smoke Alarms

Star Staff Reports

Spring forward this Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 a.m. as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins! “Before going to bed, as you set your clocks forward one hour, test your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms,” said Dale Lane, Director Shelby County Office of Preparedness (SCOP). “Home fires are preventable! Having working smoke and CO alarms in the correct location and conducting family drills increases the chances for your survival and the survival of our fire fighters.”

Fire Safety tips from SCOP and the U.S. Fire Administration: