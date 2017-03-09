Ultimate Preps All-Star Basketball Weekend set for March 25

Star Staff Reports

All-Star Weekend is finally coming to Memphis. It might not be the NBA or WNBA versions yet, but some of the participants this coming March 25 on the Union Campus of Southwest Tennessee Community College might be in the professional showcase one day.

Ultimate Preps is presenting All-Star Week Memphis 2017 later this month at 737 Union Ave. in Memphis for some of the area’s best high school girls and boys basketball players.

“We also have teamed up with Dick’s Sporting Goods and St. Jude to help present to the community of Memphis,” Ultimate Preps’ Catrell Maclin said. “The girls games will start at noon with boys at approximately 2:30. The basketball activity will be followed by a postgame concert at the New Daisy at 330 Beale St.

“We are built ‘to catapult athletes to the next level’ so there will be collegiate coaches present at the event to scout and check up on athletes that they find interesting and ones they have recruited,” he added.

The scheduled entertainment March 25 will feature Gwalla, Blocboy JB, Kenny Muney and Finese 2 Tymes.

Game tickets are $12 and Concert tickets are $25. And all-day wristband is $30. Advance tickets are available at www.ultimatepreps.net and for more information, e-mail ultimatememphis@yahoo.com