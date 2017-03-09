Zaxby’s prepares to spread its wings in Millington

Star Staff Reports

With construction recently started, Zaxby’s will be coming to Millington at 8537 Highway 51 North.

A fan favorite for chicken fingers and wings, the new fast-casual restaurant opened Monday.

“We are so excited to be opening our eighth Zaxby’s store,” said Scott Gattie, co-licensee, with partner Jeremy Gattie, of the new Millington location. “We believe that this area is a perfect fit for the family-friendly atmosphere that Zaxby’s represents. My partner and I have been blown away by this brand and how we are consistently treated like family. We could not ask to partner with a better restaurant, and we look forward to having Millington residents come dine with us. And we will be honoring all those in the military with a special military discount.”

With seating for 90, the new 3,800-square-foot location will reflect the Zaxby’s farmhouse design, which rolled out last year. Highlighting the brand’s commitment to its guests’ overall dining experience, the layout offers guests a high-end, fast-casual experience, with redesigned exteriors, dining areas and kitchens. Point-of-sale and other improvements will further enhance food quality and increase speed of service.

“We’re currently seeking a team of more than 50 members from the local community,” said Gattie. “Our goal is to help team members grow in their careers with us through some of our great employee incentives.” Interested candidates can visit zaxmemphisjobs.com or come into the store to apply.

This location will be the fifth Zaxby’s in Shelby County. Zaxby’s currently operates in 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s offers prepared-at-order chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads. Zaxby’s most popular items are its hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Traditional or Boneless Wings, smothered in a choice of nine sauces with names like Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Nuclear and Insane.

The menu also offers innovative Zappetizers like Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms and Fried White Cheddar Bites, as well as a variety of Party Platterz perfect for any family gathering or special occasion.

Millington Zaxby’s guests will feature the Coca-Cola Company’s proprietary drink fountain, Coca-Cola Freestyle.The sleek, stylish fountain is touchscreen operated, enabling guests to select from more than 100 regular and low-calorie brands — including many varieties of waters, sports drinks, lemonades and sparkling beverages that were not available in the U.S. prior to the arrival of Coca-Cola Freestyle.

Zaxby’s also offers four salads, or Zalads: The House, The Blue, The Caesar and its newest addition, The Cobb. All of Zaxby’s Zalads are prepared with chicken, three kinds of lettuce, interesting ingredients — such as French-fried onions — fresh veggies and juicy tomatoes, and are larger than most salads served elsewhere. Zalads are assembled at the time the order is placed, versus being pre-made and stored in a cooler.

Additionally, Zaxby’s offers a line of premium milkshakes, including the Birthday Cake, the Banana Pudding and the Chocolate Cookie. They are rich and creamy, hand-blended, and are topped with whipped cream.

For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.