NEWS ALERT: Shooting and standoff at Walsh Road

Star Staff Reports

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting last night near Millington.

The situation turned into a standoff ending quickly. According to the SCSO, a man shot someone inside his house hitting the victim in the shoulder. The alleged shooter refused to come out of the home located in the 7200 block of Walsh Road. The suspect was arrested not too long after the standoff.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in stable condition. SCSO said the suspect knew the victim previously.

The suspect was arrested within 30 minutes of the standoff and alcohol might have been the cause.