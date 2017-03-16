Bunny Hop 5K: Spring Eggs-travaganza to Benefit Edmund Orgill Park in Millington

Star Staff Reports

A children’s fun run and egg hunt are part of the festivities planned for

the Spring Eggs-travaganza at Edmund Orgill Park in Millington on Saturday, April 15. The event, which is open to the community, will also include the first annual Bunny Hop 5K.

The Bunny Hop 5K race course will incorporate the recently completed 5K cross country walking/running trail, said race directors Wyndell Robertson and Pam Routh with P.R. Event Management, producers of the Eggs-travaganza. This will be the inaugural event.

The Bunny Hop 5K begins at 3p.m. Race participants will start at the head of the new 5K cross country trail near the Casper Lake Boat Ramp. The course then proceeds through the park and ends where it started for a post-race party featuring music and refreshments.

The Kids Fun Run Egg Hunt will begin immediately following the 5K at the same location. Children participating in the Fun Run Egg Hunt will be divided into two age categories − age 6 and under and ages 7 to 11 –and then run and hunt for colorful plastic eggs filled with candy, toys and coupons hidden along the course. One lucky child will go home with the “Golden Egg” which will have a special surprise inside.

Children ages 11 and under must register to participate in the Kids Fun Run & Egg Hunt. Cost is $7 per child which includes a finisher’s medal, a pair of bunny ears to decorate at the activities area and refreshments.

Pre-registration for the Bunny Hop 5K is $25 which includes a T-shirt and refreshments. Race day registration is $30. Proceeds from the Spring Eggs-travaganza will benefit park improvements including new park benches.

For additional information, visit pr-eventmanagement.net or contact Pam Routh at 550-2114 or amrunsraces@gmail.com