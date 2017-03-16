Calendar of Events March 16, 2017

Month of March

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The Millington Crisis Center has a continual need of personal care items: soap/shampoo/conditioner/deodorant men’s & women’s/toothpaste & feminine products. The Center is also starting a new project to help folks learn to read and speak English. Also the Center is looking for paperbacks (cheaper to mail), all kinds, children’s too.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 3099 West union Road is having a series of sermons, “The Acts 2 Church”. Come and hear an inspirational message. Sunday sermon is at 11 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The message will be brought to us by Rev James Hamblin. For more information, call 876-5757.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.

Playhouse Production

This March Millington’s Playhouse 51 presents Both Sides. The production will run March 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harvell Civci Center located at 8077 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. The play is sponsored by the Millington Arts Council. For more information, visit www.playhouse51.com or call 872-7170.

Lady Trojans Cornhole Tourney

A Cornhole Tournament sponsored by the Millington Lady Trojans Softball team will be held April 8. The entry deadline is March 24. Provide team names. The tournament will be held at Millington Central High School Gymnasium and arrival at 8:30 a.m. There is a cost per player and per team. There will be prizes for first, second and third place. Dinner will be offered for a price following the tournament. For more information, contact Debby Clifton at 574-8466 or e-mail Head Coach Whitney Horton at whorton@millingtonschools.org

NOTICE: USE OF ALL TOBACCO or ALCOLHOL PRODUCTS IS PROHIBITED ON MMS PROPERTY

March 16

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, March 16 at Old Timers Restaurant in Millington. The guest speaker will be Gary Graves, Public Safety Director for the city of Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

March 28&30

The Flag City Youth Basketball organization will hold tryouts two days in the Lucy Baptist Church. The Flag City Hoopers will host tryouts Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., at 4005 Lucy Road in Millington. It’s for grades fifth to 12th. The Flag City Hoopers are a AAU licensed and exposure team.

March 31

Indoor Yard Sale will be held Friday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday April 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Flame Center of the Millington First United Methodist Church located at 802 Wilkinsville Road. Proceeds go to the United Methodist Women for their local missions.

April 6

The Fourth Annual Lance Corporal Suzanne Collins Lantern Procession to raise awareness of sexual violence will be held Thursday April 6 at 7:25 p.m. at Glen Eagle Gofl Course located at ATTU Street in Millington. For more information, call 874-5168.

April 11

Millington Job & Education Fair presented by Millington Area Chamber of Commerce and Memphis College Consortium will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crosspointe Baptist Church 8850 Highway 51 North in Millington. Come ready to meet potential employers and discover continuing education opportunities. Resumes are appreciated but not mandatory. Some of the participants are hiring now. For more information, visit www.millingtonchamber.com

April 22

The annual Millington Citywide Cleanup is scheduled for Earth Day 2017 (April 22) at 8 a.m. in Aycock Park. There are volunteer opportunities available especially for area high school students. It will count as 4 volunteer hours. For more information, call Tom Mashour at 337-0046.

April 29

Millington First Baptist Church located at 5010 West Union Road in Millington will host Sportsman’s Night Out with Clay Dyer. For more information, call 901-872-2264.