Growing Green at Millington Elementary

September 2016, Rachel Hennings, Coordinated School Health Coordinator, submitted the School Garden Grant to Whole Foods. (The School Garden Grant program provides a $2,000 monetary grant to a K-12 school, or a non-profit working in partnership with a K-12 school, to support a new or existing edible garden on school grounds.)

The grant was written in collaboration with Millington Elementary’s Physical Education Teacher, Patricia LaPradd, and Principal, Kathy Wilson and was awarded to the school on Feb. 13. Millington Elementary has a garden which has been in existence and tended by students, under the watch of Ms. LaPradd, for 3 years. Students have planted and harvested multiple vegetables and herbs over this time. With this grant money, they will purchase gardening tools and expand the garden with additional vegetables and edible plants. One of the goals of this expansion is to create an opportunity for more students to make a hands-on connection between gardening and healthy lifestyles. For more information on this grant, visit the Whole Kids Foundation website: https://www.wholekidsfoundation.org