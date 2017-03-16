Millington Family YMCA raises $100,000 in support to strengthen the community

Annual Support Campaign Aims to Focus on Work in Millington and Beyond

Star Staff Reports

At the Millington Family YMCA, we promise to never turn any child, family, or individual away from services due to the inability to pay. In September of 2016, the Millington Family YMCA began its annual support campaign to raise the charitable funds needed to address the issues that concern our community. Every dollar donated to the Y stays local and has a lasting impact on the people of Millington and the surrounding areas. With this year’s campaign ending in April, the Millington Family YMCA has already reached their campaign goal of $100,000 raised. “Due to the heartfelt support of our amazing staff, volunteer board of directors, donors, and friends in the community, the Y is positioned to help thousands of youth and families live healthier and happier lives” said Justin Inskeep, Millington YMCA Executive Director.

The Y works to ensure all individuals have the opportunity and support that they need to achieve their full potential. “We work to provide services to everyone regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support our neighbors here in Millington and surrounding areas” said Inskeep.

Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.