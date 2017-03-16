Public Safety March 16, 2017

City Court Reports

February 28, 2017

Fines

Marquise Bonner – 1142 Joe Joyner Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, disregard red light, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost

Lymuel Brown – 2520 Kenner Avenue, Memphis, failure to appear/booking & process, $50 fine plus cost, theft of property under $500, $350 fine plus cost

Joshua J Ference – 8535 Blue Creek, Millington, disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus cost, license to be carried and exhibited, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Erick J Hodge – 182 Lucy Street, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Amanda R Johnston – 2580 Wesselly Avenue, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost

Michael A Murphy – 1750 Dupont Avenue, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Franklin J Price – 6244 Artic Cove, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, following to close, $50 fine plus cost

Joseph M Strickland – 7685 Shadow Glen Lane – Arlington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Nicole M Taylor – 4668 Saratoga Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Christopher L Thomas – 61 Navy Road, Munford, failure to maintain control/safe location, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Cody A Chapuis – 2554 Ray Bluff Road, Millington, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

Sentences

TJ A Joiner – 105 E Division Avenue, Yellville, assault, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 29 days jail, 11 months 20 days probation with 9 days credit, no contact with victims

Matthew Logan King – 793 Pannell Road, Millington, DUI-2nd offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 14 days suspended, 11 months 26 days probation with 3 days credit, revoke driver’s license 2 years, interlock required, ignition interlock device, 2 days jail concurrent

Dylan J Parker – 173 Switchgrass Cove, Munford, DUI-1st offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 22 days suspended, 11 months 22 days probation with 1 day credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, attend MADD lecture, interlock required

Albert N Push Jr – 1406 Wells Station Road, Memphis, DUI-2nd offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 14 days suspended, 11 months 26 days probation with 3 days credit, revoke driver’s license 2 years, interlock required, clinical assessment and follow-up treatment

David M Robbins – 4010 Grey Road, Memphis, disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with 8 days credit

Amy W Sudbury – 290 College Street, Munford, DUI-1st offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 22 days suspended, 11 months 22 days probation, 2 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, interlock required, clinical assessment and follow up treatment, random drug screens

Charles E Westbrook – 3124 Old Brownsville Road, Bartlett, theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 24 days probation with 5 days credit, consecutive 60 day sentence

Charles E Westbrook – 5400 Ravendale Avenue, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation with 2 days credit, consecutive 60 days sentence

Fire Reports

Other fire

Feb. 28 – 7950 Memphis Avenue

Cooking fire

March 4 – 3980 West Union Road

Other natural vegetation fire

March 4 – 8370 U.S. Highway 51 North

High angle rescue

March 4 – 7248 Juana Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

March 1 – Singleton Parkway south of Pleasant Ridge

March 4 – Wilkinsville Road and U.S. Highway 51 North

Emergency medical assistance

Feb. 26 – 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Sykes Road; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 8000 block of Hill Street; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Quay Hill Drive

Feb. 27 – 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 7000 block of Sheila Street

Feb. 28 – 7000 block of Harrold Cove; 5000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 4000 block of Northwood Hill; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North

March 1 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road

March 2 – 7000 block of Sheila Street; 4000 block of West Union Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 7000 block of Juana Drive; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North

March 3 – 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Montgomery

March 4 – 8000 block of Wells Road; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Sykes Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Church Street

Arrests

March 2 – 27 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or personal injury; 19 year old Arlington male charged with criminal trespass, assault

March 3 – 41 year old Millington female charged with forgery x24; 27 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia; 28 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault

March 4 – 49 year old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 20 year old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search; 20 year old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct; 20 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 33 year old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, assault, public intoxication, assault; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

March 7 – 43 year old Atoka male charged with assault, reckless driving

March 8 – 33 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear