Public Safety March 16, 2017

Public SafetyCity Court Reports
February 28, 2017
Fines
Marquise Bonner – 1142 Joe Joyner Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, disregard red light, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Lymuel Brown – 2520 Kenner Avenue, Memphis, failure to appear/booking & process, $50 fine plus cost, theft of property under $500, $350 fine plus cost
Joshua J Ference – 8535 Blue Creek, Millington, disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus cost, license to be carried and exhibited, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Erick J Hodge – 182 Lucy Street, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Amanda R Johnston – 2580 Wesselly Avenue, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Michael A Murphy – 1750 Dupont Avenue, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Franklin J Price – 6244 Artic Cove, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, following to close, $50 fine plus cost
Joseph M Strickland – 7685 Shadow Glen Lane – Arlington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Nicole M Taylor – 4668 Saratoga Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Christopher L Thomas – 61 Navy Road, Munford, failure to maintain control/safe location, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Cody A Chapuis – 2554 Ray Bluff Road, Millington, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked
Sentences
TJ A Joiner – 105 E Division Avenue, Yellville, assault, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 29 days jail, 11 months 20 days probation with 9 days credit, no contact with victims
Matthew Logan King – 793 Pannell Road, Millington, DUI-2nd offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 14 days suspended, 11 months 26 days probation with 3 days credit, revoke driver’s license 2 years, interlock required, ignition interlock device, 2 days jail concurrent
Dylan J Parker – 173 Switchgrass Cove, Munford, DUI-1st offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 22 days suspended, 11 months 22 days probation with 1 day credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, attend MADD lecture, interlock required
Albert N Push Jr – 1406 Wells Station Road, Memphis, DUI-2nd offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 14 days suspended, 11 months 26 days probation with 3 days credit, revoke driver’s license 2 years, interlock required, clinical assessment and follow-up treatment
David M Robbins – 4010 Grey Road, Memphis, disorderly conduct, 30 days jail with 8 days credit
Amy W Sudbury – 290 College Street, Munford, DUI-1st offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 22 days suspended, 11 months 22 days probation, 2 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, interlock required, clinical assessment and follow up treatment, random drug screens
Charles E Westbrook – 3124 Old Brownsville Road, Bartlett, theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 24 days probation with 5 days credit, consecutive 60 day sentence
Charles E Westbrook – 5400 Ravendale Avenue, Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation with 2 days credit, consecutive 60 days sentence

Fire Reports
Other fire
Feb. 28 – 7950 Memphis Avenue
Cooking fire
March 4 – 3980 West Union Road
Other natural vegetation fire
March 4 – 8370 U.S. Highway 51 North
High angle rescue
March 4 – 7248 Juana Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
March 1 – Singleton Parkway south of Pleasant Ridge
March 4 – Wilkinsville Road and U.S. Highway 51 North
Emergency medical assistance
Feb. 26 – 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Sykes Road; 7000 block of  US Highway 51 North; 8000 block of Hill Street; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Quay Hill Drive
Feb. 27 – 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 7000 block of Sheila Street
Feb. 28 – 7000 block of Harrold Cove; 5000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 4000 block of Northwood Hill; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North
March 1 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road
March 2 – 7000 block of Sheila Street; 4000 block of West Union Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 7000 block of Juana Drive; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North
March 3 – 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Montgomery
March 4 – 8000 block of Wells Road; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Sykes Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Church Street

Arrests
March 2 – 27 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or personal injury; 19 year old Arlington male charged with criminal trespass, assault
March 3 – 41 year old Millington female charged with forgery x24; 27 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia; 28 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault
March 4 – 49 year old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 20 year old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search; 20 year old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct; 20 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 33 year old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, assault, public intoxication, assault; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear
March 7 – 43 year old Atoka male charged with assault, reckless driving
March 8 – 33 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

