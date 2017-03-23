Munford’s Russell shines in FFA

Star Staff Reports

Munford High School senior Emily Russell was named the West Tennessee FFA Star in Agriscience last month.

Russell is the daughter of Neal and Jennifer Russell of Drummonds and has a High School GPA of 3.96 and a ACT score of 29. The Star in Agriscience is part of the FFA Stars program which recognizes students with outstanding Supervised Agriculture Experience programs in one of four areas: Star Farmer, Star in Agriculture Placement, Star in Agribusiness, and Star in Agriscience.

Russell was recognized for her work over the course of the four years she has been in high school at MHS. Russell has completed three research projects and has worked in the newly developed Veterinary Science Lab at Munford High. Through her three projects Emily has:

Studied the effects of various feed rations on performance of the sheep raised and housed at MHS by FFA members.

Researched the pros and cons of different feed mixing methods.

Analyzed the efficacy of storage time on artificial insemination supplies

Additionally through working in the Veterinary Science Laboratory Emily has gained hands on experience with scientific and laboratory tasks, such as:

Collection of samples

Analyzation of samples

Laboratory Sanitation

Use of Laboratory Equipment

Russell will compete against other regional winners from middle and east Tennessee at the Tennessee FFA State Convention next month in Gatlinburg to be named the Tennessee State Star in Agriscience.