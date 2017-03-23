Public Safety March 23, 2017

City Court Reports

March 7, 2017

Fines

Gregory B Blackwell – 4916 Navy Road, Millington, disregard red light, $50 fine plus fine, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Jonathan G Coop – 16343 U.S. Highway 51 North, Millington, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost

Michael Fruhn – 854 Fite Road, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Heather M Hunter – 5634 Walnut

Grove Road, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Drusilla S Johnson – 3669 Timberline Drive, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Taylor D McPeak – 9710 Dodson Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $25 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Anthony L Richardson – 167 Barnes Street, Munford, possession of a controlled substance, $500 fine plus cost

Karl B Solly – 10 Jamestown Drive, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no charge, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Shawn M Watson – 4764 Saratoga Street, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Matthew D Weston – 825 Simmons Road, Drummonds, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Brandon R Williams – 1592 Martha Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Jimmie L AKA Warren Festa – 1380 Pryor Road, Drummonds, 25 counts forgery

Kamar T McClure – 3091 Simmental Hill Street, Memphis, theft of property over/$1000 to $10,000

Sentences

Ricky L Ballard – petition to revoke probation, 90 days Shelby County Detention Center

Morris A Gude – 4944 Navy Road, Millington, vandalism under/$500, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months and 29 days jail with 8 days credit

Kamar T McClure – 3091 Simmental Hill Street, Memphis, vandalism under $500, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail with 8 days credit

Randy M Push – 3140 Mountain Terrace, Memphis, criminal trespass, 30 days Shelby County Detention Center

Christopher Ross – 2860 Sandwood Drive, Memphis, theft of property $under $500, no fine no cost, 90 days jail with 5 days credit, assault, no fine no cost, 90 days jail with 5 days credit concurrent

Shunceitha Ward – 3514 Macon Road, Memphis, DUI-1st offense $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended. 11 months 26 days probation with 3 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, interlock required

Fire Reports

Other fire

Feb. 28 – 7950 Memphis Avenue

Cooking fire

March 4 – 3980 West Union Road

Other natural vegetation fire

March 4 – 8370 U.S. Highway 51 North

High angle rescue

March 4 – 7248 Juana Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

March 1 – Singleton Parkway south of Pleasant Ridge

March 4 – Wilkinsville Road and U.S. Highway 51 North

Emergency medical assistance

Feb. 26 – 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Sykes Road; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 8000 block of Hill Street; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Quay Hill Drive

Feb. 27 – 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 7000 block of Sheila Street

Feb. 28 – 7000 block of Harrold Cove; 5000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 4000 block of Northwood Hill; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North

March 1 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road

March 2 – 7000 block of Sheila Street; 4000 block of West Union Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 7000 block of Juana Drive; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North

March 3 – 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Montgomery

March 4 – 8000 block of Wells Road; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Sykes Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Church Street

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

March 10 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Biloxi Street

March 11 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Cuba-Millington Road

Emergency medical assistance

March 5 – 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Constellation; 4000 block of Navy Road; 5000 block of Pruitt Street; 4000 block of Montgomery Street; 7000 block of Tumbling Creek Drive

March 7 – 6000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 6000 block of Home Acres Cove; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North; 7000 block of C Street; 4000 block Quay Hill Drive

March 8 – 6000 block of Chase Road; 5000 block of Snowy Creek Lane

March 9 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Montgomery

March 10 – 7000 block of Nelson Street; 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road

March 11 – 4000 block of Logan’s Path Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue

Arrests

March 2 – 27 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or personal injury; 19 year old Arlington male charged with criminal trespass, assault

March 3 – 41 year old Millington female charged with forgery x24; 27 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia; 28 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault

March 4 – 49 year old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 20 year old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search; 20 year old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct; 20 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 33 year old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, assault, public intoxication, assault; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

March 7 – 43 year old Atoka male charged with assault, reckless driving

March 8 – 33 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

March 11 – 25 year old Memphis female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 30 year old Covington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, refusal to submit to test for alcoholic or drug content of blood, speed limit violation, reckless driving; 26 year old Millington male charge with domestic assault

March 12 – 51 year old Olive Branch male charged with criminal simulation, forgery

March 13 – 49 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 37 year old Covington female charged with aggravated assault

March 14 – 47 year old Munford female charged with domestic assault, driving under the influence of intoxicant, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, refusal to submit to test for alcoholic or drug content of blood; 27 year old Munford female charged with criminal simulation

March 15 – 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear