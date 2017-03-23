Public Safety March 23, 2017

Posted on March 23, 2017.
City Court Reports
March 7, 2017
Fines
Gregory B Blackwell – 4916 Navy Road, Millington, disregard red light, $50 fine plus fine, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Jonathan G Coop – 16343 U.S. Highway 51 North, Millington, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost
Michael Fruhn – 854 Fite Road, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Heather M Hunter – 5634 Walnut
Grove Road, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Drusilla S Johnson – 3669 Timberline Drive, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Taylor D McPeak – 9710 Dodson Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $25 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Anthony L Richardson – 167 Barnes Street, Munford, possession of a controlled substance, $500 fine plus cost
Karl B Solly – 10 Jamestown Drive, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no charge, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Shawn M Watson – 4764 Saratoga Street, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Matthew D Weston – 825 Simmons Road, Drummonds, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Brandon R Williams – 1592 Martha Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Jimmie L AKA Warren Festa – 1380 Pryor Road, Drummonds, 25 counts forgery
Kamar T McClure – 3091 Simmental Hill Street, Memphis, theft of property over/$1000 to $10,000
Sentences
Ricky L Ballard – petition to revoke probation, 90 days Shelby County Detention Center
Morris A Gude – 4944 Navy Road, Millington, vandalism under/$500, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months and 29 days jail with 8 days credit
Kamar T McClure – 3091 Simmental Hill Street, Memphis, vandalism under $500, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail with 8 days credit
Randy M Push – 3140 Mountain Terrace, Memphis, criminal trespass, 30 days Shelby County Detention Center
Christopher Ross – 2860 Sandwood Drive, Memphis, theft of property $under $500, no fine no cost, 90 days jail with 5 days credit, assault, no fine no cost, 90 days jail with 5 days credit concurrent
Shunceitha Ward – 3514 Macon Road, Memphis, DUI-1st offense $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended. 11 months 26 days probation with 3 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, interlock required
Fire Reports
Other fire
Feb. 28 – 7950 Memphis Avenue
Cooking fire
March 4 – 3980 West Union Road
Other natural vegetation fire
March 4 – 8370 U.S. Highway 51 North
High angle rescue
March 4 – 7248 Juana Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
March 1 – Singleton Parkway south of Pleasant Ridge
March 4 – Wilkinsville Road and U.S. Highway 51 North
Emergency medical assistance
Feb. 26 – 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Sykes Road; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 8000 block of Hill Street; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Quay Hill Drive
Feb. 27 – 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 7000 block of Sheila Street
Feb. 28 – 7000 block of Harrold Cove; 5000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 4000 block of Northwood Hill; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North
March 1 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road
March 2 – 7000 block of Sheila Street; 4000 block of West Union Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 7000 block of Juana Drive; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North
March 3 – 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Montgomery
March 4 – 8000 block of Wells Road; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Sykes Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Church Street
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
March 10 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Biloxi Street
March 11 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Cuba-Millington Road
Emergency medical assistance
March 5 – 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Constellation; 4000 block of Navy Road; 5000 block of Pruitt Street; 4000 block of Montgomery Street; 7000 block of Tumbling Creek Drive
March 7 – 6000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 6000 block of Home Acres Cove; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North; 7000 block of C Street; 4000 block Quay Hill Drive
March 8 – 6000 block of Chase Road; 5000 block of Snowy Creek Lane
March 9 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Montgomery
March 10 – 7000 block of Nelson Street; 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road
March 11 – 4000 block of Logan’s Path Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue
Arrests
March 2 – 27 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or personal injury; 19 year old Arlington male charged with criminal trespass, assault
March 3 – 41 year old Millington female charged with forgery x24; 27 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia; 28 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault
March 4 – 49 year old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 20 year old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search; 20 year old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct; 20 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation; 33 year old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, assault, public intoxication, assault; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear
March 7 – 43 year old Atoka male charged with assault, reckless driving
March 8 – 33 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
March 11 – 25 year old Memphis female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 30 year old Covington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, refusal to submit to test for alcoholic or drug content of blood, speed limit violation, reckless driving; 26 year old Millington male charge with domestic assault
March 12 – 51 year old Olive Branch male charged with criminal simulation, forgery
March 13 – 49 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 37 year old Covington female charged with aggravated assault
March 14 – 47 year old Munford female charged with domestic assault, driving under the influence of intoxicant, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, refusal to submit to test for alcoholic or drug content of blood; 27 year old Munford female charged with criminal simulation
March 15 – 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
