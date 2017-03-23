Ritter to telecast local high school baseball

Star Staff Reports

Spring is in the air, and that means baseball season is right around the corner. When it comes to high school action in West Tennessee, Ritter Communications has you covered.

Tubetown, Ritter’s local content and coverage channel, will offer live coverage of three high school baseball games to its customers on Tubetown (channel 11), and it will also stream all of its broadcasts on YouTube Live. In addition, 48 hours after completion of each Tubetown game telecast, viewers will be available to download game coverage at no cost via TubetownOnline.com.

As another added bonus this year, anyone interested in receiving a free DVD of Tubetown’s baseball coverage can visit TubetownOnline.com or call 870.336.2318 to make a request. Ritter Communications will mail you one within a couple of weeks.

“We’re excited to provide an online viewing option for baseball for the first time, and we’re proud to offer streaming at no cost to the viewer,” Tubetown Producer Marcus Carlton said. “Our coverage of high school sports allows us to be involved in the communities we serve and in the process deliver added value to our customers.”

In previous years, viewers could not access local sporting events through Tubetown if they did not live in a Ritter TV service area. That’s no longer the case as all Tubetown sporting events are now available to high school sports fans both inside and outside of Ritter TV service areas through TubetownOnline.com.

For a full schedule of this year’s Tubetown West Tennessee Televised High School Baseball Lineup, visit www.tubetownonline.com/livecoverage.

To inquire about Ritter broadcasting or covering a local event in your area, contact the Ritter Communications marketing team at 870.336.2318.