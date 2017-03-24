Lady Trojan Volleyball Camp coming this May

Star Staff Reports

Millington Central High School Lady Trojans 2017 Volleyball Camp will be held May 31-June 2 at the Millington Central High School Gymnasium from 8 a.m. to p.m. for ages 6-12. There is a fee. Make checks payable to Millington Central High School. If paying by check and want to mail it in please do so before, May 20, 2017. No checks or cash will be accepted on the day of camp.

The registration address is Millington Central High School 8050 West St, Millington, TN, 38053 – Main Gym (Millington Central High School)

The first registrations are March 27-29, then April 10-13 and May 1-3 all from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a parent consent form to fill out at registration.

Camp Director

Tamarah Brandon has 4 years coaching experience and approaching her second year at MCHS. The Lady Trojans volleyball team placed 1st in their district (2015-2016) and came in 3rd for district (2016-2017). The Millington Lady Trojans lady volleyball team want to give back to their community, by teaching younger ladies the skills needed to play volleyball as well as understanding the importance of team building.

Camp Skills

The Trojan volleyball camp will provide each individual volleyball player an opportunity to improve their current skills level and

experience team building. The skills covered are:

drills(daily) passing/serving (Wednesday) setting/attacking (Thursday) blocking/defense (Friday)

Camp Info

Camper Necessities: 2016-17 health screening (no exceptions) please bring to registration or deliver no later than May 20th.

What to bring: Knee pads, tennis shoes, spandex/shorts, water bottle, lunch.

Lunch will be from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Each camper will be provided with a t-shirt and life learning experiences.

Deadline to register will be May 20, 2017