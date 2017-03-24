Categorized | Business, News

NEWS ALERT: rue21 opens, Petco set for operation this Monday

Star Staff Reports

A crew worked on the patio of the future Millington Huey's Friday evening at the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

A crew worked on the patio of the future Millington Huey’s Friday evening at the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

Business Petco front Business Ross store front Business rue21The most recent business opening in Millington was celebrated yesterday with rue21 in the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

Next door neighbor Petco is schedule to open Monday. Close by Huey’s is still undergoing finishing touches with the patio being constructed. The Memphis based restaurant is scheduled to open April 24.

The centerpiece of the Shoppes of Millington Farms recently received it’s storefront. The Ross marquee can be spotted now between rue21 and Rack Room Shoes.

