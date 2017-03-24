NEWS ALERT: rue21 opens, Petco set for operation this Monday

Star Staff Reports

The most recent business opening in Millington was celebrated yesterday with rue21 in the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

Next door neighbor Petco is schedule to open Monday. Close by Huey’s is still undergoing finishing touches with the patio being constructed. The Memphis based restaurant is scheduled to open April 24.

The centerpiece of the Shoppes of Millington Farms recently received it’s storefront. The Ross marquee can be spotted now between rue21 and Rack Room Shoes.