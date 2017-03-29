Trio of Cardinals helping Dyersburg Baseball make history

Star Staff Reports

The Dyersburg State Eagles are on a historical run. Yesterday the Eagles completed a sweep of Motlow to continue their winning streak.

That victory added to the good week the baseball program is having after news came down Monday of their No. 1 ranking. Dyersburg State, on an 17-game winning streak, made school history when the weekly NJCAA Division I Baseball poll was released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles received nine of 10 possible first-place votes to earn the No. 1 ranking in the national poll for the first time.

The Dyersburg roster features several area players including a trio from The Millington Star coverage area and Brighton Cardinals Kolton Childress, Robert “Bentley” Jones and LaDarius Williams.