Trio of Cardinals helping Dyersburg Baseball make history

Posted on March 29, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

2017 dyersburg baseballThe Dyersburg State Eagles are on a historical run. Yesterday the Eagles completed a sweep of Motlow to continue their winning streak.

That victory added to the good week the baseball program is having after news came down Monday of their No. 1 ranking. Dyersburg State, on an 17-game winning streak, made school history when the weekly NJCAA Division I Baseball poll was released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles received nine of 10 possible first-place votes to earn the No. 1 ranking in the national poll for the first time.

The Dyersburg roster features several area players including a trio from The Millington Star coverage area and Brighton Cardinals Kolton Childress, Robert “Bentley” Jones and LaDarius Williams.

2017 Dyersburg No. 1 ranking

