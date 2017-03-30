Area Soccer Recap

For the first time in 2017, the Brighton Cardinals met the Munford Cougars on the soccer field.

Both Tipton County squad were scoreless after 40 minutes of action on the Munford Stadium turf. Then the Cardinals exploded for 3 goals early in the second half. Munford rallied with a pair of scores but fell short 3-2 in the first match up of the District 13-3A campaign.

Brighton tallied its 3 goals in the first 25 minutes of the second half.

“We finally woke up and scored two goals to finish with a 3-2 loss,” Munford Head Coach Dylan Burnett said. “If there had been another 5 minutes on the clock, we would have equalized. We just couldn’t dig ourselves out of that deep of a hole.

“I’m very impressed and proud of my guys for continuing to fight and get back in the game,” he added. “But disappointed that we dug that dee of a hole. It was another classic Munford/Brighton soccer game. We are looking forward to April 18 at Brighton for the rematch.”