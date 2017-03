Deacon John Bland (third from the left) has won this year’s Family and Friends Contest at Harris Chapel Church of God in Christ 2017. The contest was held on Sunday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. during the Annual Family and Friends Day at the church. Elder Jimmie Harris is the Senior Pastor of the church. Harris Chapel COGIC is located on 6941 Sledge Road in Millington. The church’s website is harrischapelcogic.com