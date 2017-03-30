No Moss: Brighton senior hurler tosses no-hitter

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

ARLINGTON — If you blinked last Tuesday night, you might have missed the early season Region 7-3A showdown at the Arlington Softball Field.

Arlington Lady Tiger Brianna Lewis and Brighton Lady Cardinal Marissa Moss were emerged in a pitchers’ duel. Shortly after 7 p.m., spectators leaving the field witnessing the Brighton 2-0 victory and Moss no-hitter.

“What?” Moss said after she was informed of her performance. “I did hit somebody and I walked somebody. But other than that, it feels good for our second game of the season. We did good. Coach Jacobs motivated me before the game. I was motivated.”

Lewis and Moss took to the pitching circle about 6:30 p.m. for a possible Regional preview. Both aces were dealing throughout five scoreless innings.

Moss would only allow those two base runners while striking out three Lady Tigers. Lewis was cruising along until the sixth inning.

Brighton put together a rally in that frame starting with a Haley Rider single. Moss followed with a hit of her own.

Next up was Currie McIntyre. She reached base as well. Then Ryley Myers delivered with the clutch line-drive to the left center gap to score two runners.

“I felt ecstatic because we actually got runs,” Moss said. “It was scoreless until that point.”

Ahead 2-0 going into the final inning, Moss had some concern.

“I was a little nervous with the meat of their lineup coming up,” she said. “I had to face the three, four and five hitters.”

Just like most of the night, Moss recorded three up/three down frame. Brighton improved to 2-0 on the young season with the no-hit victory over Arlington.

“Most likely we’ll see them again,” Moss concluded. “I will just go out there and pitch. I don’t try to think about anything. If I mess up, I try to fix it on the next pitch. I just take it one pitch at a time.”