Pitch for Pitch

Trailing 1-0 and down to their final three outs, the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebel Baseball team needed a spark. It came just in time last Thursday night at Rebel Field courtesy of a single by Jaxon Pennington. The base hit was the first hit for the Rebels against the ECS Eagles. Three batters later Will Turner came up with an infield single that scored Pennington from second base.

The contest went into extra innings with the Eagles scoring 6 runs in the top of the 10th inning to prevail 7-1. TRA had a solid pitching performance from Corey Mitson. He pitched into the seventh inning holding ECS to one run.