Public Safety March 30, 2017

City Court Reports

March 14, 2017

Fines

Cleotha L Blackmon – 419 Floyd, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Ashley D Earwood – 7972 Martha, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Lakia D Eggleston – 4565 Brindley Drive, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Ally N Rice – 4707 Greenside Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Regina S Walker – 3388 Rockwood Avenue, Memphis, leaving the scene of accident/property, $50 fine plus cost, failure to maintain control/safe location, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Jerry A Moore – 8070 Epperson Mill Road, Millington, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

Fire Reports

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

March 15 – Navy Road and Wasp Road

March 17 – 8059 U.S. Highway 51 North

Emergency medical assistance

March 12 – 8000 block of Epperson Mill Road

March 13 – 5000 block of Pruitt Street; 2000 block of Fite Road; 6000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Martha Street; 4000 block Navy Road

March 14 – 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Harrold Street; 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North

March 15 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Saratoga; 5000 block of Copper Creek Boulevard

March 16 – 4000 block of Water Briar Road

March 17 – 4000 block of Logan’s Path Road; 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 6000 block of Chase Road; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North

March 18 – 7000 block of Juana Drive; 4000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North; 4000 block of Ketta Lane

Arrests

March 16 – 45 year old Munford male charged with domestic assault

March 17 – 37 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 54 year old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 26 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 32 year old Brighton male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, accidents involving damage to vehicle, following too closely; 25 year old Millington male charged with vandalism over $500

March 18 – 44 year old Atoka female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

March 19 – 46 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless endangerment, open container law, lights required on motor vehicles, reckless driving, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, child passenger restraint systems; 47 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 26 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear, use of safety belts in passenger vehicle, aggravated burglary; 25 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

March 20 – 26 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 30 year old Munford male charged with simple possession or casual exchange

March 21 – 53 year old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more, drivers to exercise due care

March 22 – 41 year old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange