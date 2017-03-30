Public Safety March 30, 2017

Posted on March 30, 2017.
City Court Reports
March 14, 2017
Fines
Cleotha L Blackmon – 419 Floyd, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Ashley D Earwood – 7972 Martha, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Lakia D Eggleston – 4565 Brindley Drive, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Ally N Rice – 4707 Greenside Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Regina S Walker – 3388 Rockwood Avenue, Memphis, leaving the scene of accident/property, $50 fine plus cost, failure to maintain control/safe location, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Jerry A Moore – 8070 Epperson Mill Road, Millington, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment
Fire Reports
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
March 15 – Navy Road and Wasp Road
March 17 – 8059 U.S. Highway 51 North
Emergency medical assistance
March 12 – 8000 block of Epperson Mill Road
March 13 – 5000 block of Pruitt Street; 2000 block of Fite Road; 6000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Martha Street; 4000 block Navy Road
March 14 – 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Harrold Street; 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North
March 15 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Saratoga; 5000 block of Copper Creek Boulevard
March 16 – 4000 block of Water Briar Road
March 17 – 4000 block of Logan’s Path Road; 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 6000 block of Chase Road; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North
March 18 – 7000 block of Juana Drive; 4000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North; 4000 block of Ketta Lane
Arrests
March 16 – 45 year old Munford male charged with domestic assault
March 17 – 37 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 54 year old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 26 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 32 year old Brighton male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, accidents involving damage to vehicle, following too closely; 25 year old Millington male charged with vandalism over $500
March 18 – 44 year old Atoka female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked
March 19 – 46 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless endangerment, open container law, lights required on motor vehicles, reckless driving, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, child passenger restraint systems; 47 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 26 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear, use of safety belts in passenger vehicle, aggravated burglary; 25 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault
March 20 – 26 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 30 year old Munford male charged with simple possession or casual exchange
March 21 – 53 year old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more, drivers to exercise due care
March 22 – 41 year old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange
