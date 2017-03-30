Taking Offense

The Rossville Wolves were the opponent for the 2017 home opener for the Millington Trojans.

As part of the 2017 Flag City Classic, the Wolves took on the Trojans March 20 at Miles Park. Rossville jumped out 2-0 in the top of the first inning.

Millington cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first inning when Josh Groom drove in a run with a ground out. That would be the only run for the Trojans on the evening leading to a 4-1 victory for Rossville.

The Trojans had two bases loaded situations later in the contest but couldn’t get that timely hit. Rossville added a pair of runs to its lead in the third inning. Millington pitcher Garrett Dooley had a solid performance but the Wolves came up with timely hitting to prevail by 3 runs.