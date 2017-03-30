UPCOMING EVENTS: Taste of Millington and MAC Student Art Show

April 8

The Millington Arts Council is looking for “four” sponsors dedicated to supporting Arts programs in Millington area schools. This years Student Arts Show and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, April 8, from noon-5 p.m. at the Harvell Civic Center. Visit http://www.millingtonartscouncil.org/news-events to download the sponsor form.

The Millington Arts Council recently kicked off our 2017 MAC Member drive. We are looking for corporate and individual members. You can become part of our team and support the area arts. To get more information visit http://www.millingtonartscouncil.org/about to learn more and to bring the Arts home to Millington residents.

April 11

The 11th Annual Taste of Millington presented by the Rotary Club and Patriot Bank will be held April 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the N82 Gym/Hangar.