Categorized | Community

Eleven Food Heaven

Posted on April 6, 2017.

MLS-04-06-Taste of Millington Rotary 4c MLS-04-06-Taste of Millington posterLast year dozens of vendors and thousands of residents turned out for the 10th Taste of Millington. The 11th Annual Taste of Millington presented by the Rotary Club and Patriot Bank will be held April 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the N82 Gym/Hangar. Organizers are inviting the public out to enjoy an evening of information and tasting some of the best food in the Mid-South with proceeds benefitting the local Rotary scholarships, local literacy and other Rotary projects. Tickets are available from Rotary Club Members, any Patriot Bank, Ritter Communications, ITT/MWR NSA Mid-South or at the door. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children under the age 12.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  