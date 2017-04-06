Eleven Food Heaven

Last year dozens of vendors and thousands of residents turned out for the 10th Taste of Millington. The 11th Annual Taste of Millington presented by the Rotary Club and Patriot Bank will be held April 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the N82 Gym/Hangar. Organizers are inviting the public out to enjoy an evening of information and tasting some of the best food in the Mid-South with proceeds benefitting the local Rotary scholarships, local literacy and other Rotary projects. Tickets are available from Rotary Club Members, any Patriot Bank, Ritter Communications, ITT/MWR NSA Mid-South or at the door. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children under the age 12.