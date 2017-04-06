Gladys Grand 100 Celebration

Star Staff Reports

March 26, 2017 Gladys Willie Jane Young Davidson Etheridge was 36,525 days old or 100 years old.

To some of you she is known as Gladys, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Mother Gladys. She was born in Reeves on Monday March 26, 1917 to George and Golden (Goldie) Young.

Gladys Willie Jane Young was the first child of three born to George and Goldie. Gladys had two brothers, William Young and George Young Jr.

Her mother died when Gladys was nine years old. She became the woman of the house and cooked, cleaned, and helped raise her brothers. She belonged to Concord Baptist Church, where her family went to church and her mother played the organ. God has always been a big part of Gladys’s life. She is a member of Dyer Baptist Church for the last 60 plus years. We are happy to have a group from her church and each family member and good friend that is her to celebrate this 100 years of life with this dear lady.

Gladys married William Thomas Davidson on March 3, 1937 in Fulton, Ky. They had three children, Norma Jane, Jerry Thomas, and William Clark. Gladys has one living child Jerry Davidson and wife, Nina with whom she now resides. She has eight grand children, Wayne Reagor, Radford Va., Carol Reagor, Statesboro, Ga., Howard (Sonya) Reagor, Chattanooga, Linda Davidson, Albuquerque, N.M., Janet Davidson Perronne (Paul) Honolulu, Hawaii, Jerry Davidson Jr., Tom Clark, (Carol), Tracy Dabaldo (Stephen).

She has nine great grand children, Rich Brandon, Atlanta, Clint Brandon, Statesboro, Ga., Alexia Reagor, Chattanooga, Oliver Davidson, Bartlett, Taylor Clark, Millington, Kayla Martin (Dustin), Kelsi Clark, Millington, and Ava Dabaldo, Millington.

Family and friends celebrated her 100th birthday at Old Timer’s who hosted a crowd of about 100 people. The food was great, the service was excellent and we all enjoyed the good time we had there. Hats off to Old Timer’s for their helping make such a great memory.