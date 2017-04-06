Here’s the Rundown

Categorized | Sports

MLS-04-06-Trojan Baseball Battery

Garrett Dooley

MLS-04-06-Trojan Baseball Rundown 5cMillington Trojan infielder Tommy Clifton looks at home while a Ripley Tiger base runner tries to stall. The Tiger runner on third did cross the home plate of Miles Park safely Tuesday night as part of a five-run first inning for Ripley. The Tigers won the game 10-0. In the rematch Wednesday in Ripley the Tigers defeated the Trojans 9-1. Near the end of last week, Millington traveled to Southaven, Miss., to take on the Northpoint Christian Trojans and suffered a 10-2 loss. Millington concluded the week beating Fulton (Ill.) 1-0 at USA Stadium.

