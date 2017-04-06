Keeping Up With Jones… All-Star Edition

By Thomas Sellers Jr.



MEMPHIS — Some of the best basketball players in the Memphis-Metro area were on center stage March 25 in the Verties Sails Gymnasium for the 2017 Ultimate Memphis Preps TV All-Star Weekend.

Among the elite boys and girls players on the campus of Southwest Tennessee Community College was Munford Lady Cougar senior Johnna Jones. Her resume’ to be selected for the girls’ All-Star game was being a Region 7-3A MVP, All-Tournament/District player and one of the best scorers in Munford history.

The CBU signee was honored to wear the Munford uniform one more time, despite it being a Munford Middle School jersey.

“It feels good to be here,” she said. “It feels good to be in an All-Star game. I’ve never been in an All-Star game. It feels great to be a part of the first roster ever.

“To be one of the first people from Munford Girls to be in an All-Star game feels good,” Jones added. “I’m happy to be representing Munford.”

Jones was a part of the East All-Stars roster taking on the West squad. The West All-Stars dominated the action behind the MVP performance of Hamilton’s Tesia Thompson winning 73-49.

In the boys’ contest the East All-Stars won in overtime 118-114. The MVP for the boys’ game was Carlos Marshall of Southwind.

The games were just a part of the showcase put on by Ultimate Memphis Preps. Host Catrell Maclin and crew gave some of the best high school ballers a chance to display their skills in three-point contest, skills competition and the boys slam dunk contest.

Jones said having her name added to the historical day for Memphis-Metro preps basketball is a special achievement to her career she hopes inspires future Munford girls players.

“It feels great to validate my four years as a Lady Cougar,” she concluded. “I get to come back home and tell the younger girls how to set a goal for yourself and accomplish what you want to do.”

The Girls East roster was Myah Taylor (CBHS), Bionka Massie (Central), Alexus Williams (Whitehaven), Johnna Jones (Munford), Antierria Jackson (Kirby), Ariel Williams (Whitehaven), Taylor Williams (WSHS), Andreana Wrister (Cordova), and Zakiya Head (Raleigh-Egypt).

The Girls West roster was Zaire Hicks (WSHS), Tasia Bland (Raleigh-Egypt), Takya Reid, Tesia Thompson (Hamilton), Marie Hunter (Marion), Derinisha Taylor (Mitchell), Dontrecia (Whitehaven), Damiah Griffin (WSHS), Erica Jones (Southaven), and Kiyah Clark (Cordova).

The Boys East roster was Demarcus Mitchell (Germantown), Tomonique Marion (Mitchell), Chris Mitchell (WED Dubois), Joshua Conrad (WED Dubois), Carlos Marshall (Southwind), Blake Williams Jr. (Cordova), Desmond Johnson (Kirby), Jordan Fairman (GRAD), Adam Price (WSHS), Jayden Hardaway (East), Ryan Schweitzer (CBHS), Tyran Davis (Mitchell), and Morgan Garner (Bolton).

The Boys West roster was Radarious Washington (East), Leland Kirkendoll (KIPP), Jalen Crutcher (Ridgeway), Nick Merriweather (East), Branson Bush (WED Dubois), Tay Morris (Collierville), Darius Carter (Kirby), Parrish Hewitt (Douglas), Jitaurious Gordan (Horn Lake), DJ Jackson (Fayette Ware), Kendrick Foundation (Holly Springs), and Rameek Wooten (WED Dubois).