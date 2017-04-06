Categorized | Public Notice

Public Safety April 6, 2017

Posted on April 6, 2017.

City Court Reports
March 21, 2017
Fines
Justin R Alphin – 356 Chickasaw Circle, Munford, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost, speeding $50 fine plus cost
Eric D Bolton – 100 Kyllie, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Latanya M Bunting – 943 James Street, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Tracy G McCorkle – 7619 Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Carrie A Owens – 2174 Bobolink Trail, Memphis, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost, criminal trespass, $50 fine plus cost
Robert G Thayer – 4658 North Doris Circle, Millington, junk vehicles-MMC, $50 fine plus cost, off-street parking, $50 fine plus cost
Mario Thompson – Millington, no driver’s license on person, no seat belt, $25 fine no cost
Shun M Watson – 6318 Greenwood, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
William A Whitten – 1770 S Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Russell A Williams – 1030 Merriweather Avenue, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Denorius J Butler – 5075 Blacksmith Drive, Memphis, possession of a controlled substance W/I to sell, manufacture, deliver
Gregory M Fowler – 300 Boswell Road, Burlison, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence
Jason E Lusk – possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, reckless driving
Sentences
Kendrick R Armstrong – 7767 Biloxi Cove, Millington, vandalism under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months, 11 months 24 days suspended, 11 months 24 days probation, 5 days credit, restitution of $1740
Amanda E Miller – criminal simulation, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 21 days suspended, 11 months 21 days probation, 8 days credit, restitution $60 to Dollar Tree, criminal simulation, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days x3, concurrent with charge 1, criminal simulation, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days x3, concurrent with charge 1
Nicholas S Orr – failure to appear, 30 days Shelby County Detention Center

Fire Reports
Forest, woods, or wildland fire
March 19 – Egypt Central Road and US Highway 14
Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire
March 22 – 2932 Shelby Road
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
March 23 – 6925 Navy Road
Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition
March 24 – 8537 US Highway 51 North
Motor vehicle/Pedestrian incident
March 20 – Martha and Raible
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
March 21 – Bass Road and Charles Bartlett Road; 8445 US Highway 51 North
March 22 – Quito Road and Kerr Road; Navy Road and Veterans Parkway
Motor vehicle accident without injuries
March 20 – US Highway 51 South and Micro Drive
Emergency medical assistance
March 19 – 8000 block of Hill Street; 6000 block of Juana Drive
March 20 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of Wilkinsville Road; 4000 block of Constellation; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Eagles Hunt Road
March 21 – 4000 block of Forbess Lane; 5000 block of Easley Street; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Prather Street; 4000 block of Doris
March 22 – 5000 block of Snowy Creek Lane
March 23 – 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 5000 block of Cooper Creek
March 24 – 4000 block of Wells Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 6000 block of Willowbrook Drive; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Ketta Lane; 5000 block of Copper Creek
March 25 – 6000 block of Baywood Cove; 8000 block of Wells Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 5000 block of Dale Drive

Arrests
March 23 – 50 year old Drummonds male charged with vandalism over$500; 35 year old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear;
March 24 – 19 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia; 28 year old Munford male charged with public intoxication; 30 year old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, escape; 24 year old Memphis female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, drivers to exercise due care; 34 year old Ripley male charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of debit card; 50 year old Memphis male charged with Burglary, burglary
March 25 – 21 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more
March 26 – 26 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault, assault, reckless endangerment; 57 year old Southaven male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants
March 27 – 49 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked
March 28 – 30 year old Millington female charged with failure to appear
March 29 – 26 year old Drummonds male charged with theft of property $500 or more, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities; 32 year old Atoka Female charged with vandalism over $500, disorderly conduct
March 30 – 40 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 32 year old Arlington male charged with failure to appear, revocation of suspension of sentence; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

