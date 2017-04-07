Brighton’s Brayden Helton heading to Bethel

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Brayden Helton took to his usual position this morning.

But instead of the football field, when Helton took to the center of the formation he was holding a pen – not a football.

Brighton Cardinals Head Football Coach Robin Jacobs has trusted Helton the last three years to hike the ball to Cardinal quarterbacks. But today the veteran coach called the play of signing the national letter of intent Bethel University.

Right by Helton’s side as he inked the letter of intent were his family members parents Douglas and Stacey Helton, brother and sister Taylor and Madison respectively and grandparents Stan and Glenda Lee and Charlotte and Arthur Patterson.

The family celebrated in the Brighton Library alongside Cardinals coaches, teammates, friends and administrators.

Helton earned his scholarship to play for the Wildcats in the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference playing varsity since his freshman year. He was an All-District selection and played in the 2016 AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game.

Helton, the 2017 Mr. BHS, will play for Bethel Head Coach Chris Elliott.