Spring Fest coming to the Forest this weekend

Posted on April 11, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Shelby Forest logoThe 2017 Shelby Forest Spring Fest will be held April 15 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Smokin’ In The Forest will feature KCBS Sanctioned BBQ Competition, arts and crafts vendors, exhibits, food trucks, local music artists, Forest cakewalk, cornhole tournament, kid activities, games, crawfish and more. The live music scheduled to be will be Devil Train, Graham Winchester Ammunition, Common Man and Raven’s Call. Admission is $3 and free parking is available at the Old UA Moore Baseball Complex at 7097 Benjestown Road. For more information, visit www.shelbyforestspringfest.com

